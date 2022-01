‘Swarnaprashan’ sacrament important to eradicate malnutrition in children: CM Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 18 inaugurated the 'Swarnprashan' program under ‘Suposhan Abhiyan’ at Arogya Bharti Central Office in Bhopal. While addressing the inaugural event, CM Shivraj said, “Our 16 sacraments developed by saints and sages are purely scientific. 'Swarnprashan' sacrament is important to eradicate malnutrition in children,”