Swami Prasad Maurya to join SP today, supporters gather outside his residence

Supporters of Swami Prasad Maurya gathered outside his residence in Lucknow on January 14. He is likely to join Samajwadi Party today. Maurya resigned as a UP Minister on January 11. Many political leaders are switching their sides ahead of Assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07.