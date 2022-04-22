Suvendu Adhikari meets family of BJP worker raped and murdered in West Bengal

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on April 21 visited the house of a BJP Mahila Morcha worker who was allegedly raped and murdered in Pingla of West Midnapur district. He requested Central government to take action in wake of the deteriorating women’s safety in Bengal. LoP Adhikari said, " Our Mahila Morcha worker, who was also a tribal was raped and murdered. Over 100 cases of molestation, rape, after rape killings in last 1 month. Center should do something in Bengal.”