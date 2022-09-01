Suvendu Adhikari demands ‘severe punishment’ for Partha Chatterjee

BJP Leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on august 31 demanded severe punishments for Partha Chatterjee for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore West Bengal recruitment scam in government schools. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, “These people should be punished severely. A special trial should be conducted... Partha Chatterjee took bribe of Rs 800-1000 Cr & destroyed dreams of unemployed youth.”