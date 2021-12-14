Suspension of 12 MPs symbol of muzzling people’s voice: Rahul Gandhi

Opposition MPs on December 14 marched outside Parliament demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also participated in the march. He said, “Suspension of 12 MPs is a symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India. Their voices have been crushed. They have done nothing wrong. We are not allowed to discuss important issues in the Parliament. We are not allowed to raise any issue of national importance. It is the unfortunate killing of democracy.”