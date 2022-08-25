Search icon
Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested again | PROPHET ROW

Hyderabad police arrested suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh, who is out on bail in connection with a case registered against him over his alleged derogatory comments about the Prophet.

