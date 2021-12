Suspected IED blast reported in Imphal

A suspected IED exploded in front of Gala Mal godown in Telipati area of Imphal, Manipur. No casualty was reported in the incident. Sub-Inspector of Porompat Police Station, Khailet Lhanghal said, “The incident happened at 3:30 am. The gate of the godown was damaged but there was no casualty. The forensic team has arrived and are investigating the matter.”