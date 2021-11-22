Sushmita Dev alleges of false case registered against TMC Youth Wing chief Saayoni Ghosh

TMC MP Sushmita Dev on November 22 alleged that a false case has been registered against TMC Youth Wing chief Saayoni Ghosh. “They vandalized the Police Station and attacked us twice yesterday. The DGP and IGP are not available on phone. Apparently, the DGP is in some conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whereas his state is in chaos. Clearly, the law and order situation is not a priority for the government. Our workers have been beaten, our cars have been broken; there is a false case against Saayoni Ghosh and we expect protection from the Tripura Police,” said Sushmita Dev. Ghosh was arrested by Agartala Police for allegedly trying to mow down BJP workers at a public meeting on November 21.