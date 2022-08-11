Search icon
Sushil Kumar Modi accuses Nitish Kumar for breaking ties with BJP

As Nitish Kumar split from his ally BJP to form ‘Mahagathbandhan’ including RJD in Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi held a Press Conference in Delhi on August 10. He accused Nitish Kumar for breaking ties with BJP. While speaking at Press Conference, Sushil Kumar Modi said, “They are saying that attempts were being made to break JD(U), example of Shiv Sena is being given. Shiv Sena was not our ally, it was the ruling party there. You (JDU) were our ally. We have never broken any of our allies.” “BJP has never betrayed anyone. We made Nitish Kumar the Bihar CM, five times. RJD made him the CM twice, we did that five times. We had a relation for 17 years. But you severed ties (with us) twice,” he added.

