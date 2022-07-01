surgery may be avoided for children with rare skull tumour reveals study

According to a new study, a group of researchers discovered that surgery can be avoided in children with a rare tumour case of the skull. The findings of the study were published in New England Journal of Medicine. Langerhans-cell histiocytosis (LCH) is a group of disorders in which immune cells called Langerhans cells over proliferate and cause tissue damage or lesions. When this affects the skull in an isolated way, also known as solitary eosinophilic granuloma, children present with a painful skull mass. These tumours or masses do not represent cancer but usually are managed by neurosurgeons. Historically, these masses have been treated with surgical excision and reconstruction of that part of the skull. Because some retrospective case studies have shown that these lesions may resolve without surgery, a multicentre prospective study was launched.