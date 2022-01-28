Surface to air missiles gain interest of various countries DRDO Chairman

Department of Defence Research and Development Secretary and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman, Dr G Satheesh Reddy on January 28 said that surface to air missile Akash, Astra, anti-tank missiles, radars, torpedoes gain the interest of the various countries.“Surface to air missile Akash, Astra, anti-tank missiles, radars, torpedoes gain the interest of the various countries. A lot more systems are being developed which have export potential,” Reddy added.