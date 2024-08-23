Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3103779
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Surat Metro Construction Mishap: Crane Topples Onto Vacant Building, No Casualties Reported

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Surat Metro construction mishap: On Thursday, a crane collapsed onto a nearby building during metro construction work in Surat. No casualties have been reported so far. #suraymetroconstructionmishap

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..
Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable
This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...
Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'India was never neutral in this war, always...': PM Modi to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews