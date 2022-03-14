Surat Message of peace between Russia Ukraine stands out in fashion show

In a bid to send the message of peace and harmony in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a Fashion Designing Institute in Surat on March 13 organised a programme for children. One of the kids confidently walked on the ramp holding placard urging both the countries to stop the war. Artists through their skit displayed that how Prime Minister Modi is mediating between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resolve issue. The director of the institute said, “Here small children gave a message of peace by performing. We have started a new thing.”