Surat: Home Minister Amit Shah lays foundation stone of KRIBHCO’s Bio-Ethanol Project

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO)’s Bio-Ethanol Project in Surat city of Gujarat on September 14. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the event. “On June 5, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the report of an expert committee on the program of ethanol submission on Environment Day. The committee has set a target by 2030 that up to 20 pc of India’s petrol and diesel consumption, we will make ethanol and blend it,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Surat. “In this, the leftover waste of sugarcane, maize, dry rice and any food grains will be used. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target of 20 pc as well as 10 pc that we will do 10 pc blending before November 2022,” he added.

