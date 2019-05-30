Surat girl Khushi Shah becomes Jain monk at 12 years of age

When at the age of 12, children like to play and spend time with their friends, Khushi takes 'diksha' and feels like leading a simple life as a saint. Khushi, today became a Jain monk, renouncing all the worldly pleasures and embracing monkhood. She put off studies last year in November as she was keen on taking diksha. She was studying in 7th standard, when she made her mind to finally take diksha. Her family completely backed her decision.