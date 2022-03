Surat-based trust makes ‘gobar’ sticks for ‘Holika Dahan’ to promote eco-friendly Holi

As the festival of colours is at hand, people across India ready to celebrate Holi with great fervour and zeal. In a bid to make everyone’s Holi eco-friendly, Surat Panjarapole Trust is making ‘gobar’ sticks from cow dung, replacing wooden logs. Traditionally ‘gobar’ sticks were used for ‘Holika Dahan’. "This will help in decreasing pollution, preventing deforestation,” said General Manager Atul on March 15.