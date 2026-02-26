Supreme Court Vs NCERT SC Bans NCERT Books Issues Legal Notice To Chairman Dinesh Prasad Saklani

Supreme Court bans NCERT Class 8 textbook chapter citing judicial corruption allegations. Chief Justice Surya Kant orders seizure of all controversial textbook copies immediately nationwide. Court warns legal action against sharing textbook chapter in any format. Contempt notice issued to NCERT Chairman Dinesh Prasad Saklani and education secretary Court says publication may amount to criminal contempt scandalising judiciary institution. Chief Justice demands deeper probe says accountability must be ensured urgently. Court slams NCERT response says no apology offered in statement issued. Government tenders unconditional apology assures removal of responsible individuals involved immediately.