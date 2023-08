Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

The Supreme Court on August 04 stayed the conviction of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case against him over his 'Modi surname' remark, while maintaining that his remarks are not in good taste, especially for a person in public life.

