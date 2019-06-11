Supreme Court orders immediate release of journalist Prashant Kanojia

Supreme Court today issued orders of immediate release of Prashant Kanojia, a freelance journalist. He was arrested by the UP Police for his tweet against UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. A bench of Supreme Court comprising of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said, "Opinions may vary, he (Prashant) probably should not have published or written that tweet, but on what basis was he arrested.” While speaking to ANI, Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan said, “However ‘uncool’ tweet it may be, arrest is an extreme measure of which Supreme Court disapproves. It is an important statement which has come from SC and I hope it has a far reaching effect.”