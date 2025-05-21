Supreme Court On Waqf Courts Cannot Interfere Unless CJI BR Gavai Amid SC Hearing On Waqf Act

The Supreme Court resumed hearings on a batch of petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. CJI BR Gavai remarked that courts do not usually interfere with laws unless a 'very strong case' is made out, due to the presumption of constitutionality. He added that this presumption of constitutionality applies to all statutes passed by Parliament. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal launched a sharp attack on the new law calling it a legislative attempt to 'capture waqf properties' under the guise of reform. He argued the Act violates Articles 14, 25 and 26 of the Constitution.