Supreme Court On Transgender SC To Centre Cant Brand All Trans As Risky For Blood Donation

Supreme court: The Supreme Court has pulled up the Centre over its blood donation guidelines that categorize all transgender persons as a high-risk group. The court emphasized that such blanket labeling is discriminatory and not backed by scientific evidence. It urged the government to review its policies to ensure they are inclusive, respectful of individual rights, and based on medical facts rather than stereotypes.