Supreme Court On Stray Dogs What Top Court Said In Dog Order Our Role Not To Echo

Supreme Court On Stray Dogs: What Top Court Said In Dog Order,' "Our Role Not To Echo' The Supreme Court, in its recent order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, stressed that the judiciary’s duty is not to mirror public emotions of the moment but to uphold truth and constitutional principles. Directing authorities to begin removing stray dogs from all localities “at the earliest,” the bench said courts must have the courage to state hard truths, even if they are unpopular. #supremecourtofindia #straydogs #streetdogs #doglovers #news