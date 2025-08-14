Supreme Court On Stray Dogs SC Keeps Stray Dogs Case Open Reserves Decision On Suo Motu Order

Supreme Court On Stray Dogs: SC Keeps Stray Dogs Case Open, Reserves Decision On Suo Motu Order The Supreme Court has clarified that it is not shutting down the ongoing case concerning stray dogs. On Thursday, the bench reserved its order on an interim plea seeking a stay on the suo motu order issued on August 11. The court said it is only assessing whether urgent directions or a temporary halt to the earlier order are necessary.