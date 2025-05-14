Supreme Court News Bring Back Forcibly Deported Rohingya Refugees Plea In Supreme Court

PIL filed in the Supreme Court alleging 43 Rohingya refugees were forcibly deported to Myanmar. Plea states the refugees, including women, children, and the elderly, were flown to Port Blair. It claims they were then put on naval ships with their hands tied, risking their lives. Petitioners have urged the court to direct the Centre to bring them back to Delhi. The detainees were reportedly taken for biometric verification but were never released. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta cited the SC's April 2021, order allowing deportation. Notably, the court had said that protection against deportation under Article 19(1)(e) is for citizens only.