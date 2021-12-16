Supreme Court-monitored probe is underway in Lakhimpur Kheri case: Pralhad Joshi

After facing pressure from the Opposition parties for the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on December 16 said that a Supreme Court-monitored probe is underway in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. “Supreme Court-monitored investigation is going on in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Parliament is a place for discussions. We want to take constructive suggestions from the Opposition. We call them for discussions but they refuse,” he added.