“Supreme Court last ray of hope,” Sanjay Raut on EC recognising Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (Udhav Faction) Leader Sanjay Raut on Feb 21 referring to Election Commission recognizing Shinde Faction as real Shiv Sena said that they will approach Supreme Court as it is the last ray of hope. Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said, “We have to approach the Supreme Court as it is the last ray of hope. Other agencies in the country have been compromised.”