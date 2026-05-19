Supreme Court India SC Allows Euthanasia Of Rabid Dangerous Stray Dogs To Save Lives
In a significant order passed today, the Supreme Court allowed authorities to carry out euthanasia of rabid and dangerous dogs to curb the threat to human life, in appropriate cases, strictly in accordance with the statutory protocols.
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In a significant order passed today, the Supreme Court allowed authorities to carry out euthanasia of rabid and dangerous dogs to curb the threat to human life, in appropriate cases, strictly in accordance with the statutory protocols.