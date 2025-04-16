Supreme Court Hearing On Waqf Act You Cant Rewrite Past Top Quotes During SC Waqf Hearing | CJI

Supreme Court heard a series of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Waqf Amendment Act. A three judge bench led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna is set to take up the matter. Here are some of the key quotes from the hearing: "We are told Delhi High Court is built on Waqf Land... We are not saying all Waqf by user is wrong, but there is genuine concern." "We are told Delhi High Court is built on Waqf Land... We are not saying all Waqf by user is wrong, but there is genuine concern." "When a public trust is declared Waqf 100 or 200 years ago... suddenly you say it is being taken over by the Waqf Board and declared otherwise. You cannot rewrite the past!" "So, as per the Act, eight members are Muslims. Two may not be Muslims. Then the rest are non-Muslims, why not have non-muslims also in the advisory board of Hindu endowments then?" "How will you register such Waqfs by user who have been there for long? What documents will they have... It will lead to undoing something. Yes, there is some misuse. But there are genuine ones also." Agreeing to hear the matter again at 2 pm on Thursday, CJI Khanna said the violence that took place during protests against the Act was disturbing.