Supreme Court Hearing On Waqf Act Will You Allow Muslims To Be Part Of Hindu SC Asks Centre

Supreme Court heard a series of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Waqf Amendment Act. A three judge bench led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna is set to take up the matter. Several political parties have also approached the apex court including YSRCP and AIMIM. An exchange occurred when the Chief Justice said, "So, as per the Act, eight members are Muslims. Two may not be Muslims. Then the rest are non-Muslims." Solicitor General Mehta then remarked, "Then this bench also cannot hear the case." CJI Khanna retorted: "What? When we sit over here, we lose our religion. For us, both sides are the same. How can you compare it with the judges? Why not have non-muslims also in the advisory board of Hindu endowments then?: Exchange Between CJI & Solicitor General 'Are you saying that, from now on, you will allow Muslims to be part of Hindu boards?' the bench said. Agreeing to hear the matter again at 2 pm on Thursday, CJI Khanna said the violence that took place during protests against the Act was disturbing