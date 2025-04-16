Supreme Court Hearing On Waqf Act SC To Continue Its Hearing On Waqf Law | Supreme Court On Waqf

While speaking on SC hearing on Waqf Amendment Act, Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha said that the SC is to continue its hearing tomorrow. He further said, “Hearing of all the plea challenging the Waqf Amendment Act has been done by the SC... Both parties were heard, and the Supreme Court is to continue its hearing tomorrow on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025...”