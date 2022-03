Supporters reach residence of Yogi Adityanath on ‘bulldozer’ ahead of oath-taking ceremony in Lucknow

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, supporters of Yogi Adityanath on March 25, reached his residence on a bulldozer in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Term "bulldozer" became famous due to Adityanath’s stern attitude against henchmen and mafias in UP. Notably, oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25.