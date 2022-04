Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Test blast carried out by authorities in Noida

A test blast was carried out on April 10 by the authorities at Supertech's 40-storey twin towers in Noida. This building was declared illegal by the Supreme Court last year. The final demolition of the entire Supertech twin towers will be held on April 22. "Vibration analysis has been done. A maximum of 3-4 kgs of explosives used (for the test blast)," said an official.