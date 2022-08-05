Sunil Raut says, Sanjay Raut can never do corruption, BJP is scared of him

Sunil Raut, brother of Sanjay Raut, on August 04 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to target the Shiv Sena leader and there is no corruption in the Patra Chawl land scam case. “We have faith in judiciary. Today, Court has ordered to send him (Sanjay Raut) to ED custody till August 08. Sanjay Raut is a true Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray, he will never do any corruption. BJP is scared of him,” Sunil Raut said.