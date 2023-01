Sultanpuri woman dragging case: AAP protests outside Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s residence

AAP workers protested outside Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s residence over the dragging and killing of a woman in Sultanpuri area of Delhi on January 02. The protesters were demanding justice for the victim who was hit by a car and dragged on the evening of New Year. The protesters are demanding the resignation of LG Vinai Kumar Saxena. Police used water cannon against the protesters