Sugarcane-based ethanol providing financial safety to farmers: PM Modi in Saharanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 addressed a public rally in Saharanpur for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. He said, “We're working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers. To tackle the situation of ups and downs of the sugar market, sugarcane will also be used to produce ethanol. Rs 12,000 Cr received from sugarcane-based ethanol, which is providing safety to sugarcane farmers.”