Sufi Cultural Show in Srinagar promotes peace and harmony

For years, different events and summits have been propagating great beliefs of Sufism and have been uniting people. Recently, a Sufi Cultural Show was organised in Srinagar city that bought together people from across faiths. The show was named 'Sufi Viraasat' and was organised to revive the cultural history of Jammu & Kashmir. Renowned singers from all over the Jammu & Kashmir gave Sufi music performances. Sufism has a glorious past in India and it has played a major role in shaping art, dance and culture of the country. It has tied people of different religious communities with a common knot of harmony.