Sudden stone pelting on procession of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Shevgaon City
Stone pelting was reported in Shevgaon city of Ahmednagar district on May 14. The incident took place when a procession was taken out on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
A group of people suddenly started pelting stones at the procession when it reached the Shivaji Chowk area of the city, causing a stir in the procession. Some youth received injuries and since then tension has led on the streets of the city.
More details awaited.