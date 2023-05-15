Search icon
Sudden stone pelting on procession of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Shevgaon City

Stone pelting was reported in Shevgaon city of Ahmednagar district on May 14. The incident took place when a procession was taken out on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. A group of people suddenly started pelting stones at the procession when it reached the Shivaji Chowk area of the city, causing a stir in the procession. Some youth received injuries and since then tension has led on the streets of the city. More details awaited.

