Sudden stone pelting on procession of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Shevgaon City

Stone pelting was reported in Shevgaon city of Ahmednagar district on May 14. The incident took place when a procession was taken out on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. A group of people suddenly started pelting stones at the procession when it reached the Shivaji Chowk area of the city, causing a stir in the procession. Some youth received injuries and since then tension has led on the streets of the city. More details awaited.