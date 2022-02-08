Sudden announcement of lockdown during COVID first wave led to loss of lives alleges Adhir Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Feb 07 alleged that the Centre’s sudden announcement of the lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19 led to the loss of lives. Speaking to ANI, he said, “The Prime Minister had suddenly announced a lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19. No food was available for migrant labourers. Many migrant workers returned home on foot and several people lost their lives.” Congress leader's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Opposition parties in Parliament accusing Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of contributing to the widespread of COVID-19 in the initial days by pushing migrant labourers to leave Mumbai and Delhi, thereby triggering a crisis.