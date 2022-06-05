Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpts sand art at Puri beach to mark World Environment Day

on the occasion of World Environment Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach on June 05. Around 13 tonnes of sand were used to make this sculpture. Pattnaik also appealed to people to protect the environment. Speaking about the sand art, Patnaik said, “Every year we create sand sculptures to spread awareness on the occasion of World Environment Day. This sand art is based on the United Nations’ Environment theme. Around 13 tonnes of sand were used to make this sculpture. As we all know there is one earth, so protecting it is our responsibility.”