Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik with sand art at Puri beach

International Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on March 09 paid tribute to legendary Bollywood actor-director Satish Chandra Kaushik with his sand art at Puri beach, Odisha. The favourite comedian of every 90’s kid, Kaushik entertained a generation. Condolences poured in for the actor from the Indian film industry. Satish Chandra Kaushik who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He passed away at the age of 66 years on March 09.