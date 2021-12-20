Such comments are not in good taste: Hema Malini on Gulabrao Patil’s cheeks analogy

Reacting to Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil’s remark where he compared the roads of his constituency with actor-turned politician Hema Malini’s cheeks, Mathura BJP MP Hema Malini on December 20 condemned the statement made by the minister and said that such comments are not in a good taste. “A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste,” she added.