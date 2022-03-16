Study suggests air pollution linked to symptoms of depression in adolescents

According to a new study, exposure to ozone gas air pollution has been linked to symptoms of depression in adolescents. The study, published in the journal 'Developmental Psychology', is the first to link ozone levels to the development of depression in adolescents over time. Ozone is a gas that is produced when various pollutants from motor vehicle exhaust, power plants and other sources react to sunlight. Higher ozone levels have been linked to various physical ailments, including asthma, respiratory viruses and premature death from respiratory causes. This study explores the link between ozone levels and the development of depression symptoms in adolescents over time. Those symptoms may include persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, difficulty with concentration, sleep disturbances and thoughts about suicide.