Study reveals positive results for treatment of major depression

Psychedelics are a class of hallucinogenic drugs whose primary effect is to trigger non-ordinary states of consciousness. The study was published in the 'Journal of Psychopharmacology'. This is a promising therapeutic approach that can lead to significant and durable improvements in depression. Treatment with psilocybin has shown promise in research settings for treating a range of mental health disorders and addictions. The researchers emphasized that further research was needed to explore the possibility that the efficacy of psilocybin treatment may be substantially longer than 12 months.