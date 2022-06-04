Study: Reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease linked to target protein for diabetes

A study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden suggests that mechanisms associated with a particular diabetes drug can also help to protect against Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's disease is becoming increasingly common, but there are no drugs to affect the course of the disease and the development of new drugs is a slow, costly and complex process. An alternative strategy is therefore to find already approved drugs that can prove efficacious against the disease and give them a new area of application. Diabetes drugs have been put forward as possible candidates, but so far the studies that have tested diabetes drugs for Alzheimer's disease have not produced convincing results.