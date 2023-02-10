Study: Public attitudes about abortion closely tied to religious beliefs

A new study has found that public attitudes about abortion are closely tied to both religious beliefs and attitudes about race. The study provides the first evidence of the strong relationship between racial attitudes and beliefs about abortion rights, and finds that this relationship has grown stronger in recent years. The study was published in the journal, 'Social Science Quarterly'. In other words, the researchers found that scoring highly on racial resentment is strongly associated with believing that abortion should be illegal. By the same token, people who had low scores on racial resentment were much less likely to believe abortion should be illegal.