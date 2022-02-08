Study of genetics discovers new acne risk genes, provides hope for new treatment

A recent study of the genetics of acne has identified 29 regions of the genome that influence the condition. The study was published in 'Nature Communications'. These genetic insights offered potential new targets for treatment. They may also help clinicians identify individuals at high risk of severe disease. Acne is a common skin condition. Estimates indicate it affects 80 per cent of teenagers. Spots and cysts, pigment changes and scarring are all common features. The face is the most common site, with the chest and back also frequently involved. The negative psychological consequences of acne are seen in all ages, but perhaps of particular concern for teenagers. The study identified 29 new genetic variants that are more common in people with acne. The research also found a link between the genetic risk of acne and disease severity. Individuals who have the highest genetic risk are more likely to have severe disease. While further research is required, this finding raises the potential to identify individuals at risk of severe disease for early intervention.