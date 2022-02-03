Study links obesity with increase in female reproductive disorders

A new study has found an etiological link between obesity and a range of female reproductive disorders, but the extent of this link differs among conditions. The study has been published in the 'PLOS Medicine Journal'. Female reproductive disorders are common conditions affecting the health and well-being of many. However, the role of obesity in the development of female reproductive conditions is under-studied. To investigate the causal associations between obesity, metabolic hormones, and female reproductive disorders, researchers conducted a Mendelian randomisation study of 257,193 women of European ancestry aged 40-69. The researchers found observational associations between obesity and a range of female reproductive disorders, including uterine fibroids, polycystic ovary syndrome, heavy menstrual bleeding, and pre-eclampsia.