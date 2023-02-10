Study identifies warning signs of bad mental health among athletes

According to new research, 'put down' language is a major indication of poor mental health in sports. More than 400 athletes across a variety of sports, ages and levels of experience were questioned for the study by sports psychology experts from Staffordshire University and Manchester Metropolitan University. The findings reveal that athletes' belief systems -- specifically irrational beliefs -- are related to poorer self-confidence, and in turn, greater competitive anxiety and depressive symptoms. This is the first known study that has examined irrational beliefs, self-confidence, and the psychological well-being of athletes altogether. Irrational beliefs are extreme, rigid, and illogical ideas that people hold. For example, a person might believe that they 'must' get what they want, or that just because they have failed, that they are a 'complete failure'.