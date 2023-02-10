Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Study identifies warning signs of bad mental health among athletes

According to new research, 'put down' language is a major indication of poor mental health in sports. More than 400 athletes across a variety of sports, ages and levels of experience were questioned for the study by sports psychology experts from Staffordshire University and Manchester Metropolitan University. The findings reveal that athletes' belief systems -- specifically irrational beliefs -- are related to poorer self-confidence, and in turn, greater competitive anxiety and depressive symptoms. This is the first known study that has examined irrational beliefs, self-confidence, and the psychological well-being of athletes altogether. Irrational beliefs are extreme, rigid, and illogical ideas that people hold. For example, a person might believe that they 'must' get what they want, or that just because they have failed, that they are a 'complete failure'.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Speed Reads
More
First-image
February 14 will not be 'Cow Hug Day', Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.