Study finds positive mental health effect of green outdoors during pandemic

A research has found some positive impacts of green surroundings on people's mental health. The study found that people exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic reported significantly less depression and anxiety. The study also found that at a time when mental health problems soared due to financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people sought solace in the outdoors. People who spent a lot of time scrolling the internet looking at the news reported poorer mental health. To get the most benefit out of nearby green space, the study found, people had to get out and use it. During the first year of COVID-19 pandemic, mental health problems soared due to limited access to the green surroundings as parks and playgrounds were closed.