Study finds, more spice may help adults avoid salt

A new study has found that by adding a little spicy seasoning to a low sodium meal, adults over the age of 60 will have a harder time noticing the lack of salt. The study has been published in the 'Food Quality and Preference Journal'. The results of the analysis showed the addition of chipotle seasoning to the white sauce made it difficult for the study participants to differentiate between the samples with low and high levels of salt. Conversely, the addition of herbs, such as basil leaves, garlic powder and coarse ground pepper, was not as effective at masking the samples with less salt. The research pointed to the significant role that spice could play in reducing salt intake for people over 60. Their analysis showed there was a positive correlation between poor oral health and the number of medications each participant was taking, which could be a result of less saliva production; however, their data on whether or not this was the main cause of lowered saltiness perception wasn't conclusive. The researchers plan to follow up with a larger study evaluating lower salt concentrations as well as different herb and spice concentrations.